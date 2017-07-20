Accused killer says teen girlfriend made him kill her parents

Christopher Evans is accused of killing a couple in Rockcastle County as they slept. (Source: Rockcastle County Detention Center)

(WAVE) - The man accused of killing a husband and wife as they slept in their beds said their teenage daughter ordered the shooting.

Christopher Evans admitted to the June 8 crime, investigators in Rockcastle County said.

Evans told detectives that William and Chara Bryant didn't approve of their 16-year-old daughter dating him, so she asked him to kill her parents.

Evans said he used his grandfather's gun, adding that after the shootings, he went home and washed his clothes and burned his shoes, at the direction of the 16-year-old.

She's also facing murder charges, but her name hasn't been released because of her age.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.