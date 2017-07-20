I-24 ramp to I-69 North in Lyon Co., KY back open after crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

I-24 ramp to I-69 North in Lyon Co., KY back open after crash

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
LYON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The ramp that connects I-24 eastbound to I-69 northbound at exit 42 in Lyon County, Kentucky is back open after a crash.

The crash involved a semi truck.

It happened around 5 a.m.

No word on any injuries.

