VIDEO: Thieves steal $7K of Hilfiger, Polo merchandise at Simpsonville outlet

SIMPSONVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Simpsonville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying three shoplifters.

Video surveillance from last week showed the trio stealing approximately $3,000 worth of merchandise from the Tommy Hilfiger store at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass. (Scroll down to see the video)

Two days later, they stole $4,000 worth of merchandise from the Polo store at the same outlet mall.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to call Officer Kyle Bennett at 502-633-2323.

