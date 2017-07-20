Kenton Co animal shelter to be closed Thursday - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Kenton Co animal shelter to be closed Thursday

By Emily Biery, Digital Intern
(Source: Kenton Co Animal Shelter web page) (Source: Kenton Co Animal Shelter web page)
KENTON COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -

Kenton County animal shelter will be temporarily closed Thursday due to the death of a long-time employee.

The shelter reassures all animals are safe.

Regular hours will resume tomorrow.

