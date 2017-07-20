New agreement between UofL, KFC Yum! Center passes first hurdle

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville Board of Directors has passed the new agreement between the university and the KFC Yum! Center to help pull the arena out of financial crisis.

The agreement, which calls for UofL to pay $55 million toward the KFC Yum! Center's bonds over the next 30 years, comes from a shortfall of funds to pay the bonds that started almost 10 years ago. It puts a lot of pressure on the athletic department and people are now worried about ticket prices spiking.

With a surcharge of $2.00 added, one director says last year's attendance dropped by 12%. Now, that surcharge could more than triple, which some say isn't affordable.

Some of the Board of Directors say lying $2.5 million over 30 years isn't affordable for the university and they want to know where the money will come from. Dr. Greg Postel, the interim UofL president, said that is a discussion that will come later.

Right now the options include putting a ticket cost on every athletic event, which means students would be paying too. Surcharges could increase by $6.00 for UofL basketball tickets, while parking will remain the same. The athletic department could negotiate the women's volleyball tournament to help save $80,000 each year.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ UofL reaches new deal with KFC Yum! Center

+ Public forum addresses financial future of KFC Yum! Center

+ Billy Reed: John Schnatter blowing 'smoke' at Jurich, UofL athletics

+ Jurich on KFC Yum! Center: 'We should leave'

While saying he approves the new agreement, Tom Jurich, UofL Vice President and Director of Athletics, said he also hopes other departments within the university step up and pitch in money too.

The Commonwealth of Kentucky and Louisville Metro Government will be paying toward the KFC Yum! Center.

Postel says he wasn't strong armed by the government, but something has to be done.

"What are we ... guilty of success?" said Dr. Larry Benz, a member of the Board of Directors. "Putting a highly competitive team on the court, and having a lot of success with that. We understand the community need to step up. But I think it sets a really bad precedence if things go tough because attendance is down, someone in 2038 is going to say I thought we cured this several years ago."

The agreement expects the bonds to mature by December 2047 if Tax Increment Financing remains healthy for the state to uphold its end of the deal of the deal. That's something that one director says has failed them in the past.

UofL blames the existing problem on the economic crises back in 2008.

The UofL Board of Trustees will meet this afternoon to give their take on the proposed agreement. A meeting by the Louisville Arena Authority will follow the Board of Trustees meeting.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.