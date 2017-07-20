AP source: Marlins trade Phelps to Mariners for prospects

MIAMI (AP) - A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the Miami Marlins have traded right-handed reliever David Phelps to the Seattle Mariners for four prospects, including highly regarded outfielder Brayan Hernandez.
The person confirmed the deal to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday because the teams have not announced the trade.
Phelps is 2-4 with a 3.45 ERA in 44 games and 47 innings this season. He's a six-year veteran with 64 career starts.
Hernandez, a 19-year-old Venezuelan, is batting .259 in 31 games in the minors this year.
The Mariners entered Thursday 1½ games back in the AL wild-card race. The Marlins are out of playoff contention and looking to upgrade a farm system widely ranked among the worst in the majors.
