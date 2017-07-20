The Latest: OJ Simpson supporters arrive at Nevada prison

(AP Photo/Sal Veder, file). FILE - In this March 24, 1978 file photo, O.J. Simpson, left, smiles next to San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr. at a news conference where the 49ers announced that Simpson had been traded to them from the Buffalo...

(AP Photo/Pool, Myung J. Chun, file). FILE - In this Oct. 3, 1995 file photo, attorney Johnnie Cochran Jr., right, holds onto O.J. Simpson as the not guilty verdict is read in a Los Angeles courtroom. Simpson, the former football star, TV pitchman and ...

(AP Photo/Sam Mircovich, Pool, file). FILE - In this June 15, 1995 file photo, O.J. Simpson, left, grimaces as he tries on one of the leather gloves prosecutors say he wore the night his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were murdered in a L...

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, Pool, file). FILE - In this May 15, 2013 file photo, O.J. Simpson returns to the witness stand to testify after a break during an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. Simpson, the former football st...

(AP Photo/Terry Chea). Officers walk toward the entrance to Nevada's Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev., where former NFL football star O.J. Simpson is being held Thursday, July 20, 2017. Simpson is making the case on live TV for his releas...

LOVELOCK, Nev. (AP) - The Latest on O.J. Simpson's parole hearing (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

O.J. Simpson's supporters have arrived at a Nevada prison where the incarcerated former football star will ask a parole board for his freedom.

Simpson's attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, daughter Arnelle Simpson, sister Shirley Baker and close friend Tom Scotto arrived at the visiting area at Lovelock Correctional Center on Thursday morning.

They're showing support for Simpson, who was convicted of armed robbery in 2008 after trying to get back sports memorabilia in a Las Vegas hotel room.

The 70-year-old will ask four parole board members to release him in October after serving the minimum nine years of a 33-year sentence.

___

12 a.m.

Former football star and convicted felon O.J. Simpson will command the world's attention once again Thursday when he pleads for his freedom on live TV.

Simpson received a 33-year sentence in 2008 for an armed robbery involving two sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room. The 70-year-old is asking Nevada parole officials to release him in October, when he will have served the minimum nine years.

Simpson made headlines on the football field but the Heisman-winner became infamous after he was implicated in his ex-wife's murder in 1994. He was acquitted of all charges after a highly publicized trial.

More than 20 years later, Simpson will once again draw the spotlight as his appearance before the Nevada Parole Board will be broadcast live by every major outlet.

