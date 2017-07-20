Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington dead at 41

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington has died at the age of 41, according to The Associated Press. (Source: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (RNN) - Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington is dead at 41, according to The Associated Press.

The Los Angeles County coroner said Bennington was found dead in his home near Los Angeles, CA on Thursday.

His second wife, Talinda Ann Bentley, whom he married in 2005, has not yet commented on his death. He has three children with her. He also had a child with his first wife, Samantha Marie Olit. He and his former girlfriend Elka Brand had a child together and he adopted her son, Isiah.

He was one of the founding members of the band, which first found success in 2000 with their smash-hit debut album "Hybrid Theory." It was the best-selling album of the decade.

The band had just released its seventh studio album "One More Light," and was beginning a North American tour this summer and in the fall.

Bennington said he took interest in music at a young age, citing the band Stone Temple Pilots as his early inspirations.

He would eventually act as lead vocalist for STP from 2013 to 2015 before he left to spend more time with Linkin Park.

He was born in Phoenix, AZ, on March 20, 1976.

His father was a police detective and his mother was a nurse. They divorced when he was 11. Bennington struggled with drug abuse from an early age.

