Shoplifting suspect charged with stealing $11K in jewelry

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman has been arrested on charges of stealing more than $11,000 in jewelry from a department store.

Danielle Krystal Kiser, 31, was taken into custody July 19 on a warrant charging her with theft by unlawful taking over $10,000.

The warrant says Kiser selected jewelry while at Kohl's, 11811 Standiford Plaza Drive, and took it to the dressing room. Once inside, the warrant claims Kiser would remove the security device and tags from the jewelry, discard them and leave the store with the jewelry. The discarded tags were recovered in the dressing room area by loss prevention officers.

The thefts, which occurred between October 1 and December 19, 2016, were recorded on security video. Loss prevention officers recovered the tags from the stolen jewelry in the dressing room.

Kiser is being held on a $15,000 cash bond in connection with this arrest. She was also wanted on an outstanding warrant.

