Crews working house fire in Cherokee Seneca neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Crews are responding to a working house fire in the Cherokee Seneca neighborhood.

The all came in at 2:44 p.m., of a house on fire in the 1000 block of Alta Vista Road, Louisville Fire confirms.

Once on scene, crews found a working house fire. It's believed everyone got out of the house safely.

Crews called a second alarm to get more equipment on scene.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story as more information becomes available.

