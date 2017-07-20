Former Miss KY USA accused of smuggling drugs into Ohio prison

LIMA, OH (WAVE) - A former Miss Kentucky USA has been indicted for attempting to smuggle drugs into an Ohio prison.

According to Lima News, Kia Hampton, 28, of Louisville, was indicted by a grand jury after being caught with marijuana inside Allen-Oakwood Correction Institution in Lima.

Probable cause to obtain a search warrant for Hampton was developed while listening to recorded phone calls, according to an affidavit of an Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper.

While visiting Jeremy Kelly, a man serving four years on two drug trafficking charges, on May 26, Hampton was served her warrant and read her Miranda

Hampton voluntarily turned over the drugs after being caught, according to Allen County Assistant Prosecutor Kenneth Sturgill. She is facing a maximum sentence of three years.

Hampton was Miss Congeniality USA in 2011 and was also featured in an ad for fugitive attorney Eric Conn.

