Former Miss KY USA accused of smuggling drugs into Ohio prison

Supporters were pressing the board to deny the American Synthetic Rubber Company's request to modify its emissions goals to exceed the limit of a cancer-causing chemical.More >>
Supporters were pressing the board to deny the American Synthetic Rubber Company's request to modify its emissions goals to exceed the limit of a cancer-causing chemical.More >>
A bus transmission blew, leaving a woman and 41 dogs stranded in Louisville.More >>
A bus transmission blew, leaving a woman and 41 dogs stranded in Louisville.More >>
The 2-year-old girl was found in a pool at a nearby home on South 23rd Street after being reported missing Saturday afternoon.More >>
The 2-year-old girl was found in a pool at a nearby home on South 23rd Street after being reported missing Saturday afternoon.More >>
According to Lima News, Kia Hampton, 28, of Louisville, was indicted by a grand jury after being caught with marijuana inside Allen-Oakwood Correction Institution in Lima.More >>
According to Lima News, Kia Hampton, 28, of Louisville, was indicted by a grand jury after being caught with marijuana inside Allen-Oakwood Correction Institution in Lima.More >>
Crews are responding to a working house fire in the Cherokee Seneca neighborhood.More >>
Crews are responding to a working house fire in the Cherokee Seneca neighborhood.More >>