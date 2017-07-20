ACC men's basketball matchups announced

ACC Matchup Link: http://theacc.co/mbb18matchups GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced the 18 conference matchups for each of its 15 men’s basketball teams for the 2017-18 season. The matchups released today designate the 18-game home and away opponents for the upcoming season. Specific dates and times for each game will be announced later this summer after selections by the league’s television partners are finalized. The 2018 ACC Tournament is scheduled for March 6-10 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. In June, the matchups and dates for the 19th annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge were announced. This year’s Challenge is to be played over a four-day span, November 27-30. The ACC won nine of the 14 games in last year’s competition and now owns an 11-5 advantage in the nation’s premier challenge event. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise all 14 games of the Challenge. All games will also be available via the ESPN app. The pairings and dates for the 2017 Big Ten/ACC Challenge can be accessed on the following link: http://theacc.co/mbb17b1gacc0626 Last April, North Carolina claimed the 17th NCAA championship by a current ACC member school – and the eighth in the last 17 years. The ACC is the only league to have placed at least one team in the Final Four each of the last three years, and its 47 collective NCAA Tournament wins over that time span are 19 more than any other conference. Led by Duke’s Jayson Tatum, the third overall selection by the Boston Celtics, the Atlantic Coast Conference set a record with 10 first round selections in the 2017 NBA Draft. Overall, the ACC tied with the Pac-12 with 14 total selections, followed by the Big 12 (6), Big Ten (4), SEC (4), American Athletic (3), Big East (3), West Coast (2) and the Horizon (1). The regular-season ACC matchups for the 2017-18 season are listed below: Boston College Home/Road: Syracuse, Notre Dame, Florida State, Miami Home: Georgia Tech, Clemson, Duke, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech Road: North Carolina, NC State, Virginia, Louisville, Pitt Clemson Home/Road: Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, NC State Home: Miami, Duke, Louisville, Pitt, Notre Dame Road: Wake Forest, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Syracuse Duke Home/Road: North Carolina , Wake Forest , Virginia Tech, Pitt Home: Florida State, Virginia, Louisville, Syracuse, Notre Dame Road: Miami, Georgia Tech, Clemson, NC State, Boston College Florida State Home/Road: Miami, Clemson, Louisville, Boston College Home: Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Virginia, Pitt, Syracuse Road: Duke, Wake Forest, NC State, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame Georgia Tech Home/Road: Clemson, Notre Dame, Wake Forest, Virginia Home: Miami, Duke, NC State, Virginia Tech, Syracuse Road: Florida State, North Carolina, Louisville, Pitt, Boston College Louisville Home/Road: Pitt, Virginia, Florida State, Virginia Tech Home: Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Boston College, Syracuse Road: Miami, Clemson, Duke, NC State, Notre Dame Miami Home/Road: Florida State, Virginia Tech, Pitt, Boston College Home: Duke, Wake Forest, Virginia, Louisville, Syracuse Road: Georgia Tech, Clemson, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame North Carolina Home/Road: Duke, NC State, Clemson , Notre Dame Home: Miami, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Pitt, Boston College Road: Florida State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse NC State Home/Road: North Carolina, Wake Forest, Clemson, Notre Dame Home: Florida State, Miami, Duke, Louisville, Boston College Road: Georgia Tech, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Pitt, Syracuse Notre Dame Home/Road: Boston College, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, NC State Home: Florida State, Miami, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Pitt Road: Clemson, Duke, Wake Forest, Virginia, Syracuse Pitt Home/Road: Louisville, Syracuse, Miami, Duke Home: Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, NC State, Virginia, Boston College Road: Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame Syracuse Home/Road: Boston College, Pitt, Wake Forest, Virginia Home: Clemson, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame Road: Florida State, Miami, Georgia Tech, Duke, Louisville Virginia Home/Road: Louisville, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Syracuse Home: Clemson, North Carolina, NC State, Boston College, Notre Dame Road: Florida State, Miami, Duke, Wake Forest, Pitt Virginia Tech Home/Road: Miami, Virginia, Duke, Louisville Home: Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina, NC State, Pitt Road: Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Boston College, Syracuse, Notre Dame Wake Forest Home/Road: Duke, NC State, Georgia Tech, Syracuse Home: Florida State, Clemson, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame Road: Miami, North Carolina, Louisville, Pitt, Boston College