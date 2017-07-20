Audio of jail calls from man accused of killing LMPD officer reveals new details

LOUISVILLE ,KY (WAVE) - New jailhouse phone calls made from the man charged with the murder of LMPD Officer Nick Rodman have been released. Wathaniel Woods is being held at the Kentucky State Reformatory.

Police were chasing him through Portland in March,when Woods crashed into Rodman's cruiser.

In newly released phone calls to his alleged girlfriend, Woods admits he doesn't remember the crash or what happened next.

'People's telling me that the car burnt up" Woods said. "Did my car burn up? They snatched me out the car, I don't know. I don't know how I got out the car. I don't even know babe, that's what i'm saying. I don't even know. I don't know nothing."

Woods is facing a long list of charges, including murder and DUI.

He's being held on a $1 million cash bond.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.