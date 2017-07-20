Police in Bullitt County asking for help identifying wanted man

Anyone with information on the man in the photo is asked to call the department. (Source: Bullitt County Sheriff's Office)

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying and locating a wanted man.

Police posted three photos to their Facebook page on Thursday. In them, a man is seen leaning out of a car window. An unidentified woman is pictured beside him in some of the photos.

They have not released the reason why the unidentified man is wanted.

Anyone with information should contact the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office at 502-543-2514.

