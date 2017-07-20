ACC announces conference basketball match ups for 2017-18 season

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The ACC announced its conference basketball match ups for the 2017-18 season on Thursday.

Louisville will play home-and-home series with Pittsburgh, Virginia, Florida State and Virginia Tech.

The Cards will host Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Boston College and Syracuse.

They will travel to take on Miami, Clemson, Duke, North Carolina State and Notre Dame.

Louisville finished last season with a 25-9 record overall, 12-6 in ACC play.

