Man admits he 'flung' infant son, causing his death

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE 3) – A Louisville Metro Police discovery details the account of Cody Bates,24, who admitted to killing his infant son.

Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.

Preston's mother, Audreyeonna Amato, told police she was sleeping at the time.

"I woke up to Cody telling me that the baby fell off the couch," Amato said. "He was breathing but he wasn’t breathing very well so I tried to wake him up. He wouldn’t wake up. I said ‘call 911.’”

While Bates was being transported for questioning, he said his son’s death came at a good time.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Police in Bullitt County asking for help identifying wanted man

+ Audio of jail calls from man accused of killing LMPD officer reveals new details

+ Shoplifting suspect charged with stealing $11K in jewelry

“She's going back to school for nursing and all that," Bates told police. "I mean, I hate to say it, now would probably be a better time if we just lost our son. I mean I hate to say that."

Once questioned by police, Bates described what happened after a long day at work. He said he fell asleep on the couch and that at some point Preston fell off.

“So as I go to turn this way, he done then make his way all the way on his right side, head way back like this," Bates explained. "That's when I was like, 'oh gosh I don't know if he hit the table or not.' It happened so quick."

Police pushed him a little further, explaining that his son’s injuries don’t match up with his account of what happened.

“When I picked him up, I d ropped him,” Bates said.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Ultimately, he explained what happened, and said he was tossing him on the couch.

“I was basically tossing him to the f***ing couch," Bates said. "He missed the f***ing couch. He literally missed the f***ing couch and hit his f***ing head on the other side."

Bates insisted it wasn't his intention to kill the child and he had been trying everything to get him to stop crying.

“I know that you all are going to find out one way or another," Bates said tearfully. "I don't want to f***ing admit that I f***ing flung my son and d ropped him."



Bates is charged with murder.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.