Texas company recalls coffee with Viagra-like substance

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) - A Texas coffee company is recalling one of its roasts because it was making some men a bit too excited.
Bestherbs Coffee LLC issued the voluntary recall for its New of Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found it contains desmethyl carbodenafil, which is similar to sildenafil in the erectile dysfunction drug Viagra.
Bestherbs, which is based in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, distributed the coffee nationwide from July 2014 through June 2016. Some customers were buying it to help in the bedroom.
No injuries have been reported, but the FDA says the undeclared ingredient could interact with prescription medicine and lower blood pressure to dangerous levels.
