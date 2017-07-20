Flash ready for post season

Supporters were pressing the board to deny the American Synthetic Rubber Company's request to modify its emissions goals to exceed the limit of a cancer-causing chemical.More >>
Supporters were pressing the board to deny the American Synthetic Rubber Company's request to modify its emissions goals to exceed the limit of a cancer-causing chemical.More >>
A bus transmission blew, leaving a woman and 41 dogs stranded in Louisville.More >>
A bus transmission blew, leaving a woman and 41 dogs stranded in Louisville.More >>
The 2-year-old girl was found in a pool at a nearby home on South 23rd Street after being reported missing Saturday afternoon.More >>
The 2-year-old girl was found in a pool at a nearby home on South 23rd Street after being reported missing Saturday afternoon.More >>
Metro Parks is dropping pool admission by $1 through the season, making it $1 for children and $2 for adults.More >>
Metro Parks is dropping pool admission by $1 through the season, making it $1 for children and $2 for adults.More >>
Parts of Dixie Highway are congested with cones and cars but those who travel the road often say the construction progress has been stagnant.More >>
Parts of Dixie Highway are congested with cones and cars but those who travel the road often say the construction progress has been stagnant.More >>