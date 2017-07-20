Police warning about traffic ticket email scam

Ther Erlanger Police Department is warning the public about another scam that is making its rounds.

The email, which is titled "Notice of Infraction," tells the recipient they have been issued a ticket after their vehicle was photographed violating speed limits around a government facility.

The email reads, "Under the law the registered owner of a vehicle is liable to payment of the fine for violations recorded using and automated traffic enforcement system, unless the vehicle was not in the custody of the owner at the time of the infraction. Points will not be assessed against the registered owner or the designated driver for the violation. If the ticket location includes work zone (WZ) or school zone (SZ), your fine has been doubled."

It then has two links where you can view the ticket and see policies on the automated traffic enforcement system.

Police had advised not to click on the links.

