New UofL Pediatrics building named after local philanthropist

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville's first new medical building in a decade got its name on Thursday.

The 176,000 square foot building will be named The Novak Center for Children's Health.

It's named after David Novak for his financial contributions, as well as the Lift-a-Life Foundation.

"This is going to be unbelievable," Novak said. "This is going to be the most kid-friendly hospital in the world. People are going to come to Louisville to see what we're doing."

The interim chair of UofL pediatrics says the new center will be a game changer, bringing teams with different disciplines into the same space.

