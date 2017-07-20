Volunteers help "spruce up" local elementary school

Schools and staff in the Tri-State are gearing up for the new year.

A new principal at a local elementary school found a unique way to get the community involved in preparations for the start of school.

This is the first time volunteers are lending a helping hand at East Height's School.

They're planting new landscape, adding fresh coats of paint, and scrubbing the place down.

"This may seem like a project where we just clean up and we paint the walls, but it's more than that," said East Heights School Principal Erika Odom.

The school's new principal came up with the idea to make better connections within the community.

Not only is the school getting what it needs, but the students who are watching all of this volunteerism unfold are getting something too: a lesson in what makes great leaders.

Volunteers came from a wide variety of organizations, and many didn't even have personal connections with the school including people with the Women's Addiction Recovery Manor in Henderson.

"Some unfortunate things happened in my life and put me where I'm at, but there's always hope," said Adrienne Anderson, a mother of four from Owensboro.

Anderson is a recovering addict living in W.A.R.M's corridors and working toward a better future. She said volunteering helps her in her recovery.

"To be here is very selfless," said Anderson. "It's very humbling. It makes me feel good to see these little kids and to set a better example for the future."

East Heights School staff is planning to make the volunteer spruce up an annual summer event.

