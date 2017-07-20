Crews get back to work on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Parts of Dixie Highway are congested with cones and cars but those who travel the road often say the construction progress has been stagnant.

“It’s a slow process and it doesn’t seem like anything is being done,” Bernice Hunter said.



Hunter and others who live in Valley Station said they have not seen crews out on Dixie Highway for at least three weeks.

Traffic has been shifted to two lanes in both directions and the turn lane is blocked, complicating daily commutes.



“I drive on this road every day,” Jimmy Tucker said. “I go to the store and I go play golf.”

A pavement replacement project started in August of 2015.



Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials said drainage work was added and complications arose, adding more work for utility companies, and delaying the contractor.

“Our contractor had to leave site to honor some other commitments but they are coming back out there and working on the section,” KYTC spokeswoman Andrea Clifford said.

Clifford said the work will start back up no later than Monday. On Thursday a small crew was spotted back on the job.



“Just wondering when they are going to fix it and finish it all,” Brenda Dunn said.

The section between Bethany Lane and Stone Street should be finished by December. The entire project from Stonegate Manor Drive to Greeenwood Road has a completion date of May 15, 2018. Tucker just hopes a thorough job is completed.

“When they get done I just hope it’s done,” Tucker said.



KYTC has an agreement with the contractor that if they are not finished with the project by the May 15, 2018 deadline they face penalties of $25,000 per day.

