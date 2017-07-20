Pool prices lowered as temps rise

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – City officials are encouraging people to drink lots of water and even play in it.

Metro Parks is dropping pool admission by $1 through the season, making it $1 for children and $2 for adults.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ SLIDESHOW: Tips to keep pets safe when temps rise

+ Are you riding? Louisville's new bike sharing program picking up speed

+ New UofL Pediatrics building named after local philanthropist



City leaders are also urging people to sit in air conditioning even if that means going to a community center, a mall or the library.



Because of the heat Operation White Flag has also been issued for area homeless shelters.

Officials are asking people to check on at-risk friends, family and neighbors at least twice a day.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.