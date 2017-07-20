Pool prices lowered as temps rise - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Pool prices lowered as temps rise

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – City officials are encouraging people to drink lots of water and even play in it.    

Metro Parks is dropping pool admission by $1 through the season, making it $1 for children and $2 for adults.

City leaders are also urging people to sit in air conditioning even if that means going to a community center, a mall or the library.

Because of the heat Operation White Flag has also been issued for area homeless shelters.

Officials are asking people to check on at-risk friends, family and neighbors at least twice a day.

