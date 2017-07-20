Former KY Gov. says new UofL, Yum! Center deal is 'of course, a good deal'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Opinions are coming in from around the Commonwealth about the new deal reached between UofL and the KFC Yum! Center on Thursday.

For two decades under Tom Jurich, Athletics has called the shots. So, not a big surprise that some members of two University of Louisville boards did not seem happy with the lease deal Thursday, but approved it anyway. Athletics Board Member and former Board of Trustees Chair Larry Benz was among those clearly upset Thursday morning with the renegotiated deal with the KFC Yum! Center.

"There are more top ten programs in the athletic department than anywhere else in the university and that should challenge the university," Benz said.

The new lease deal has UofL adding $2.4 million plus in cash and other givebacks like October dates each year.

"This is tough." Benz added, "If we were an NBA team, we would have left town."

If that statement sounds extreme, Benz acknowledged UofL is not an NBA team, he said, they're a community player and he would "begrudgingly" agree to the new lease. From state-of-the-art facilities, to getting UofL into the ACC and succeeding big from football to soccer, swimming to baseball, what athletics has done with Jurich at the helm is hard to measure.

And the disdain for the deal seemed to come to a boil a couple of hours later at the Board of Trustees meeting. The new lease negotiated by Interim President Greg Postel instead of Jurich nearly didn't come to a vote. It was approved after plenty of debate: 7 yes, 2 no, 4 abstaining.

Postel says there's no power struggle with the President's office and athletics, it's just a new day.

"We make sure that our budgets are coordinated and so we have a very transparent good communication with athletics," Postel said.

Former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear, who credits his predecessor Ernie Fletcher and businessman Jim Host for getting Louisville an arena, says he's glad UofL is adjusting to the economy for the sake of the community as should the city and the state.

"Everybody's kind of bubbling around with, well is this a good deal?" Beshear said. "Well my Gosh, of course it is a good deal," he said, "We've got the Yum! Center downtown that brings so much activity."

Beshear who was in office at the time of the arena construction says it's lucky that the deal happened in the first place, because the economy tanked right after it was done. He says the city and state should work together to make sure it's a success.

