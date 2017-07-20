Ark Encounter co-founder: 'Christians need to take back the rainbow'

University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.More >>
University of Mississippi football head coach Hugh Freeze has resigned his position effective immediately.More >>
Columbia Police Department investigators have discovered a motive behind a 64-year-old man accused of hitting 12 mourners at a Columbia cemetery on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Columbia Police Department investigators have discovered a motive behind a 64-year-old man accused of hitting 12 mourners at a Columbia cemetery on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Hugh Freeze is resigning as head football coach at Ole Miss effective immediately. The university announcing the news in a tweet while naming Matt Luke the interim coach. A press conference is scheduled for 7:30 pm. Freeze was about to enter his 6th season as head coach of the Rebels, but the program has been mired in NCAA allegations for a number of years. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.More >>
Hugh Freeze is resigning as head football coach at Ole Miss effective immediately. The university announcing the news in a tweet while naming Matt Luke the interim coach. A press conference is scheduled for 7:30 pm. Freeze was about to enter his 6th season as head coach of the Rebels, but the program has been mired in NCAA allegations for a number of years. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.More >>