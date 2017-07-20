Ark Encounter co-founder: 'Christians need to take back the rainbow'

The Ark Encounter in Williamstown, KY, is now swimming in controversy after making the decision to change the night-time lighting on the Ark to rainbow colors.

The lighting itself is not the issue, but there have been concerns raised about the reason behind the change.

A tweet by co-founder Ken Ham reads, “Christians need to take back the rainbow as we do @ArkEncounter -God owns it-He decreed it's a sign of His covenant with man after the Flood.”

Christians need to take back the rainbow as we do @ArkEncounter -God owns it-He decreed it's a sign of His covenant with man after the Flood pic.twitter.com/cNR51zTbPX — Ken Ham (@aigkenham) July 18, 2017



Although the tweet does not make any direct connection to the LGBTQ community, Ham’s blog post about “Taking the Rainbow Back!” leaves little doubt.

In the blog entry, Ham writes:

“God created this beautiful, colorful phenomenon and designated it as a sign of His covenant with Noah and his descendants forever.

Sadly, people ignore what God intended the rainbow to represent and proudly wave rainbow-colored flags in defiance of God’s command and design for marriage. Because of this, many Christians shy away from using the rainbow colors. But the rainbow was a symbol of God’s promises before the LGBTQ movement—and will continue to be after that movement has ended. As Christians, we need to take the rainbow back and teach our young people its true meaning.”

Before posting about the permanent change in the Ark Encounters lighting, Ham shared a post on twitter that read, “People often claim Christians are “against gay people.” But for @AiG, that is completely untrue.”

People often claim Christians are “against gay people.” But for @AiG, that is completely untrue. — Ken Ham (@aigkenham) July 17, 2017

Throughout Ham's blog post he references Genesis 9, which identifies the rainbow as a sign of the "everlasting covenant between God and every living creature of all flesh that is on the earth."

The spokesperson for Answers in Genesis, Melany Ethridge, gave the following statement:

“The Ark Encounter wants to see Christians reclaim the symbol of the rainbow, which God established after the global Flood. The rainbow is God's reminder that he would never again judge the wickedness of man in the same manner. God determined its meaning in Genesis chapter 9 as a sign of his covenant with man. At the Ark, we remind our visitors and the world of the rainbow's original intent and meaning. We now have permanent rainbow lights that illumine the front of the Ark at night.”

