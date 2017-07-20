Humana hiring hundreds of temporary employees - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Humana hiring hundreds of temporary employees

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville-based Humana is looking for 500 temporary employees.

The company is searching for enrollment specialists who can review and process Humana Medicare Advantage applications.

The jobs will last six months or less.

For information on how to apply, click here.

