Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze resigns

Hugh Freeze is resigning as head football coach at Ole Miss effective immediately. The university announcing the news in a tweet while naming Matt Luke the interim coach. A press conference is scheduled for 7:30 pm. Freeze was about to enter his 6th season as head coach of the Rebels, but the program has been mired in NCAA allegations for a number of years. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Yahoo Sports on Thursday reported that the school found at least one call from Freeze to an escort service. Freeze maintained that the call was a misdial, as he was in a 313 area code and the call was to a 813 number. The call registered just a minute.

The school also is mired in an NCAA probe.

Freeze took the Rebels to heights not seen consistently since the days of legendary coach Johnny Vaught, but never took a squad to the Georgia Dome for a shot at a conference title. Vaught won several SEC crowns.

Freeze took the job in Oxford on Dec. 5, 2011. He became the Rebels’ 37th head coach, and started a string of four straight bowl appearances and a rise in the national polls.

Freeze’s post-season wins include victories in the Sugar, Music City and BBVA Compass bowls.

The Rebels rose to as high as No. 3 nationally in 2014 and 2015, and completed the 2016 season in the top 10 after beating Oklahoma State in the Sugar Bowl.

Highly-ranked recruiting classes, bowl games and big wins became a mainstay in Oxford under Freeze, who beat powerhouse Alabama in 2014 and 2015.

But a dropoff on the defensive side of the ball in the 2016 season led to a 5-7 record, including an embarrassing 55-20 loss in the Egg Bowl to rival Mississippi State.

Freeze fired his offensive coordinator in December of 2016 after the season, a move that followed the retirement of his defensive coordinator Dave Wommack.

