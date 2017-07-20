Hugh Freeze resigns from Ole Miss

OXFORD. MS (AP) - Mississippi coach Hugh Freeze has resigned after five seasons, bringing a stunning end to a once-promising tenure.



The school confirmed Freeze's resignation in a release Thursday night. Assistant Matt Luke has been named the interim coach.



The Rebels had a quick rise under Freeze, recruiting at a high level and reaching an apex with a Sugar Bowl victory over Oklahoma State following the 2015 season.



But an NCAA investigation into the program - alleging 21 charges of academic, booster, and recruiting misconduct - has overshadowed much of that success, especially over the past year. The school has already self-imposed several penalties, including a one-year postseason ban for the upcoming season.



Freeze - who was making more than $5 million per year - had a 39-25 record over five seasons, including a 19-21 mark in the Southeastern Conference.

