Louisville City FC fans, Butchertown neighbors excited for future stadium

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Exciting developments lie ahead for Louisville City FC fans and for those in the Butchertown neighborhood.



Thursday evening, fans held a rally in support of not just the team but the effort behind the stadium.



“Even though things are moving right along there are still many hurdles to cross before we get the completion of the project,” The Coopers president Tom Farmer said. “We’ve only crossed the first hurdle which is the city budget for the Brownfield restoration.”



Louisville City FC’s chairman John Neace has stayed hopeful throughout the entire process.



“We need the state to get on board behind us and support,” Neace said. “I believe that’s going to happen because what we’re doing is truly unique.”

RELATED STORIES

+ New Louisville City FC stadium targeted to open in 2020; renderings released

+ Louisville City FC hires stadium design architect



That’s nothing a little fan power can’t handle. Corin Hindenach has been a ticket holder from the beginning. She is one of many fans excited for the prospect of a permanent home in Butchertown for her favorite soccer team.



“At this level it creates that feeling of a bigger city, that excitement and I think it will keep a lot more people here,” Hindenach said.



The entire neighborhood is so excited for this project that they even have signs and a name for it. They are calling it “Paint Butchertown Purple,” and many neighborhood folks are putting up purple signs that feature a butcher standing on top of a soccer ball.



Butchertown Neighborhood Association president Nick Johnson said he looks forward to the further development the project will bring to Butchertown.



“It’s not just a stadium but retail, potentially hotels, office space,” Johnson said. “It will just completely rejuvenate the area.”



Hindenach also added that the stadium will bring more people to Louisville and make it easy for them to stay.



“It’s really wonderful to have that professional capacity here and it gives you a long-term group to stand behind and rally behind,” Hindenach said.



Neace is encouraging folks to show support by calling their local council members to let them know how badly they want the stadium in Butchertown.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.