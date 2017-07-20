JCPS student to go to DC as part of American Legion's Boys Nation Program

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – One Jefferson County Public School student received a prestigious honor.



Butler High School student Gil Hernandez will head to the American Legion's Boys Nation Program.



Hernandez will leave for Washington D.C. on Friday for a week-long trip focused on the structure and function of federal government.

“It’s unbelievable. I never in my life thought of doing anything like this. It is the biggest thing I’ve done in my life up to right now,” Hernandez said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Police in Bullitt County asking for help identifying wanted man

+ Audio of jail calls from man accused of killing LMPD officer reveals new details

+ Shoplifting suspect charged with stealing $11K in jewelry



During his trip, he will tour the White House and meet with Kentucky's elected officials.



Hernandez said he hopes to have a career in politics one day.



Out of 25,000 students, only 98 were chosen for the trip.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.