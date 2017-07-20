JCPS student to go to DC as part of American Legion's Boys Natio - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

JCPS student to go to DC as part of American Legion's Boys Nation Program

Gil Hernandez (Source: WAVE 3 News) Gil Hernandez (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – One Jefferson County Public School student received a prestigious honor.

Butler High School student Gil Hernandez will head to the American Legion's Boys Nation Program.

Hernandez will leave for Washington D.C. on Friday for a week-long trip focused on the structure and function of federal government.

“It’s unbelievable. I never in my life thought of doing anything like this. It is the biggest thing I’ve done in my life up to right now,” Hernandez said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Police in Bullitt County asking for help identifying wanted man
Audio of jail calls from man accused of killing LMPD officer reveals new details
Shoplifting suspect charged with stealing $11K in jewelry

During his trip, he will tour the White House and meet with Kentucky's elected officials.

Hernandez said he hopes to have a career in politics one day.

Out of 25,000 students, only 98 were chosen for the trip.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly