The Thomas tie grabs attention at the Open Championship

SOUTHPORT, ENGLAND (WAVE) - St. Xavier High School graduate Justin Thomas finds himself just two shots out of the lead after the first round of the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

Thomas shot an opening round 67, good for three under par, two behind leaders Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Matt Kuchar.

While Thomas made some nice shots on Thursday, including an eagle putt on 17, most of the talk about his round centered on his outfit.

His sponsor, Polo, had him wear a cardigan and a necktie.

"We did it at the Walker Cup as a team and I played in it, and I mean I know, this is a golf shirt, so it's not like it's uncomfortable and I mean the clothes, and obviously it's not tight," Thomas said after his round. "It's something that I don't even really know I have on in terms of comfort wise and it's just something I really wanted to do for this event."

He'll tee off at 9:59 a.m. in the second round on Friday.

