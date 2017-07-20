Christian Academy ready to defend 2A State Championship

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It was a magical year for Christian Academy, in 2016 they captured the school's first football state championship

They went 14-1, including a 24-6 win over Danville in the 2A State Championship game. That was last year.

"It feels like it was so long ago," head coach Stefan LeFors said.

With the 2017 season right around the corner, the Centurions head coach says his kids won't be complacent.

"Right when we got back from Christmas break in January in the weight room, really set the tempo early," he said.

If you're thinking Christian Academy's state championship last year was a fluke, well you're sadly mistaken This is a very young squad led by juniors Austin Carr and Milton Wright.

Carr is the steady quarterback who put up huge numbers as a sophomore

"For me it's a team thing I did have a good year last year, but I'm just looking to get better and go win a state championship again," Carr said.

Wright is one of the best players in the state, and he pretty much does it all. Plus, they're best friends.

"Its awesome playing with one of your best friends. It's something you can't replace," Wright said.

They came into the program as state champions in the eight grade, and plan to add more hardware to the trophy case. CAL kicks off the 2017 season on Friday, August 18, hosting South Oldham.

