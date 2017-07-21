Watergate scandal reporter talks Trump era reporting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former Washington Post reporter who helped break the Watergate scandal was in Louisville Thursday.

Carl Bernstein attended the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting at the Galt House.



The topic was covering politics in the Trump era.



Bernstein said while the way we deliver and consume news has changed the fundamentals of good journalism have not.

“That is about talking to sources, about being open to whatever the story is and wherever it goes and not having a preconceived notion of where the story is going to go,” Bernstein said.



Bernstein and fellow reporter Bob Woodward are credited with most of the original Watergate reporting.

