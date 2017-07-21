Nelson County superintendent resigns

NELSON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – The superintendent of Nelson County Schools has resigned.

Anthony Orr wrote a letter to the Nelson County Board of Education Thursday announcing his resignation.

In his letter, Orr stated the board had grown and changed direction and that it now required new leadership.

He will remain superintendent until July 31.

Orr said since he is tenured he will now await reassignment within the district.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.