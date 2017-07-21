Moped driver killed in collision with SUV

A moped driver was killed when he veered into an oncoming SUV on Blue Lick Road early Friday morning. (Source: Lee Holeman/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A collision between an SUV and a moped left one person dead overnight in Louisville.

An LMPD spokeswoman said the crash happened in the 9800 block of Blue Lick Road at about 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Witnesses told police the male driver of the moped was driving north on Blue Lick when he veered into the southbound lane and into an oncoming Ford Explorer.

The moped driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name and age were not immediately released.

The spokeswoman said there was no suspicion that the SUV driver was impaired.

Charges are not expected in the case.

