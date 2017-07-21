Crews searching Ohio River for missing woman in Hancock Co.

Rescue crews in Hancock County are searching the Ohio River for a missing person.

This is happening off Meadowlane Drive in Lewisport.

KSP & local authorities searching for a woman they say went missing last night while swimming with a man here off the Ohio River pic.twitter.com/g89sCoOoH0 — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) July 21, 2017

.@KingofKSP tells me the woman and a man were swimming off an island here on the Ohio. She went missing as they were swimming pic.twitter.com/3Z5Gn6EN18 — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) July 21, 2017

Lauren Artino is at the scene and we'll keep you updated.

