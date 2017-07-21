Name of woman who disappeared while swimming in Ohio River relea - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Name of woman who disappeared while swimming in Ohio River released

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Posted by Lauren Artino, Reporter
Lindsey N. Early, 32. (Kentucky State Police) Lindsey N. Early, 32. (Kentucky State Police)
HANCOCK CO., KY (WFIE) -

The name of the missing woman rescue crews are searching for in Hancock County has been released.

Kentucky State Police says 32-year-old Lindsey N. Early, of Cannelton, IN, disappeared while swimming in the Ohio River early Friday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. near Meadowlane Drive in Lewisport.

