Man, horse killed in crash in Bourbon County

A man and a horse were killed when the man's car collided with the animal in Bourbon County early Friday morning. (Source: WLEX TV)

(WAVE) - A man and a horse were killed in an early-morning crash Friday, according to a report.

Lexington television station WLEX reported that the crash happened on Lexington Road near the Bourbon-Fayette county line at about 3 a.m.

Police told WLEX that the 80-year-old man was driving to work when his car collided with a horse.

He continued driving until he crashed into a ditch a short distance later, WLEX reported.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The horse was one of two that had gotten loose from a nearby farm; the second one was found safely.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.