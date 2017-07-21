Homeowner finds WWI artillery shell in basement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - An upstate New York woman has found a World War I artillery shell in her basement.
Buffalo resident Judith Sobresky says she was pulling up tiles in her basement Thursday when she saw an odd object in the corner. Lodged between the floor and wall was the old artillery shell.
Sobresky called the police after examining it. Buffalo police, the fire department and bomb squad arrived and later U.S. Air Force bomb specialists were called.
Officials took close to four hours to remove the shell. Authorities say it was taken to a secure location to be detonated.
Sobresky has lived in the home with her 7-year-old daughter for two years. She tells WKBW-TV the find was odd and "pretty nerve wracking."
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
President Donald Trump is revealing a growing anxiety about the scope of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 electionMore >>
President Donald Trump is revealing a growing anxiety about the scope of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 electionMore >>
Sen. John McCain is battling brain cancer but vows to return to the SenateMore >>
Sen. John McCain is battling brain cancer but vows to return to the SenateMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he has no immediate plans to resign a day after President Donald Trump excoriated the nation's top prosecutor for recusing himself from the probe into suspected Russian meddling in the 2016 campaignMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he has no immediate plans to resign a day after President Donald Trump excoriated the nation's top prosecutor for recusing himself from the probe into suspected Russian meddling in the 2016 campaignMore >>
O.J. Simpson's sister began weeping as the third of four parole commissioners voted to release the former football star OctoberMore >>
O.J. Simpson's sister began weeping as the third of four parole commissioners voted to release the former football star OctoberMore >>
Officials at the San Joaquin Valley air district say they can't meet some federal standards, so they're seizing upon Donald Trump's election to wage a campaign against enforcement of ever-tightening rulesMore >>
Officials at the San Joaquin Valley air district say they can't meet some federal standards, so they're seizing upon Donald Trump's election to wage a campaign against enforcement of ever-tightening rulesMore >>
California fire officials say 29 structures have been destroyed by a blaze burning in the rugged mountains outside of Yosemite National ParkMore >>
California fire officials say 29 structures have been destroyed by a blaze burning in the rugged mountains outside of Yosemite National ParkMore >>
President Donald Trump says the Senate should send him a health care bill to sign before leaving town for Congress' August recessMore >>
President Donald Trump says the Senate should send him a health care bill to sign before leaving town for Congress' August recessMore >>
Authorities believe a 10-year-old boy from a drug-ridden Miami neighborhood died of a fentanyl overdose last month, becoming one of Florida's littlest victims of the opioid crisisMore >>
Authorities believe a 10-year-old boy from a drug-ridden Miami neighborhood died of a fentanyl overdose last month, becoming one of Florida's littlest victims of the opioid crisisMore >>
President Donald Trump blasted congressional Democrats and "a few Republicans" Tuesday over the failure of the GOP health care lawMore >>
President Donald Trump blasted congressional Democrats and "a few Republicans" Tuesday over the failure of the GOP health care lawMore >>
President Donald Trump blasted congressional Democrats and "a few Republicans" Tuesday over the failure of the GOP health care lawMore >>
President Donald Trump blasted congressional Democrats and "a few Republicans" Tuesday over the failure of the GOP health care lawMore >>