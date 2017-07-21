Deputies: Marijuana, Oxycontin found in suspect's backpack after chase

Supporters were pressing the board to deny the American Synthetic Rubber Company's request to modify its emissions goals to exceed the limit of a cancer-causing chemical.More >>
A bus transmission blew, leaving a woman and 41 dogs stranded in Louisville.More >>
The 2-year-old girl was found in a pool at a nearby home on South 23rd Street after being reported missing Saturday afternoon.More >>
Mayor Greg Fischer was on hand to dedicate a new place for community members to stay cool in the intense summer heat.More >>
In response to the confirmation, the organization is quarantining and treating all exposed dogs at the intake facility at 241 Steedly Drive.More >>
