Deputies: Pot, Oxycontin found in suspect's backpack after chase

A man is in jail after a chase in Muhlenberg County.

Thursday night, Central City police were asked to watch out for 45-year-old Timothy Hawks, of Central City.

An officer saw Hawks' van on Highway 431 near South Carrolton and pulled behind it, but the van took off at a high speed.

The van went down several side streets before getting back on 431.

Deputies took over the chase and followed the van around a bean field near Moorman.

Hawks got out of the van and ran into the woods, but he was caught by a K-9.

Deputies found pot, Oxycontin and a bowie knife in the backpack of a man who had just led them on a chase last night.

Hawks is facing a long list of charges. He was also served with warrants out of Muhlenberg County, Daviess County, and Tennessee.

