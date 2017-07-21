Man charged after jumping from balcony to flee Murray police

An arrest warrant leads to multiple charges filed against one Murray, Kentucky man.

According to the Murray Police Department, on Wednesday, July 19 around 11 p.m. two officers tried to serve two arrests warrants on 29-year-old Ray Caldwell.

When officers arrived at Caldwell’s second-floor apartment, they knocked and spoke to an individual they believed to be Caldwell, although police say the man gave another name.

Police then say the subject, later positively identified as Caldwell, ran out of the apartment and jumped to the ground from a second story balcony.

After a brief foot chase, officers caught up with Caldwell about two blocks away.

After taking him into custody, policy say they found drug paraphernalia along with a pipe with white residue that field tested positive as methamphetamine.

Caldwell faces charges for giving an officer false identifying information, fleeing or evading police (2nd degree), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (1st degree) and two warrants for contempt of court.

