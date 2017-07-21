Judge issues order for buffer zone outside abortion clinic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A federal judge issued an order Friday to keep protesters away from a "buffer zone" outside Kentucky's only abortion clinic, which is targeted by a national anti-abortion group.
U.S. District Judge David J. Hale issued a temporary restraining order sought by federal prosecutors in a pre-emptive move ahead of vigils by Operation Save America. The order is aimed at preventing abortion foes from impeding access to EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville.
The judge's order comes as supporters of Operation Save America, a Texas-based Christian fundamentalist group, descended on Louisville for weeklong vigils starting this weekend. They plan to protest outside the abortion clinic, which is facing challenges on multiple fronts in trying to stay open.
The buffer zond is directly outside the surgical center's entrance, between clinic property and the curbside patient drop-off zone.
The group's leader said the government's request sought to "trample" on free-speech rights, and said his lawyers would make his case at a hearing Hale set for Monday in the matter.
"I've got news for the federal government, they are not God," group leader Rusty Thomas said. "They don't have the authority to choose who lives and who dies."
Hale scheduled next week's hearing on the government's request for a preliminary injunction to keep protesters from impeding access to the clinic.
"We believe the federal government's case is very, very thin," Thomas said. "And if the court allows the truth to be made known, then truth will prevail."
Abortion-rights supporters did not immediately comment on the judge's order Friday.
The request for the court order comes as the Kentucky clinic braces for surging protests.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
President Donald Trump is revealing a growing anxiety about the scope of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 electionMore >>
President Donald Trump is revealing a growing anxiety about the scope of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 electionMore >>
Sen. John McCain is battling brain cancer but vows to return to the SenateMore >>
Sen. John McCain is battling brain cancer but vows to return to the SenateMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he has no immediate plans to resign a day after President Donald Trump excoriated the nation's top prosecutor for recusing himself from the probe into suspected Russian meddling in the 2016 campaignMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he has no immediate plans to resign a day after President Donald Trump excoriated the nation's top prosecutor for recusing himself from the probe into suspected Russian meddling in the 2016 campaignMore >>
O.J. Simpson's sister began weeping as the third of four parole commissioners voted to release the former football star OctoberMore >>
O.J. Simpson's sister began weeping as the third of four parole commissioners voted to release the former football star OctoberMore >>
Officials at the San Joaquin Valley air district say they can't meet some federal standards, so they're seizing upon Donald Trump's election to wage a campaign against enforcement of ever-tightening rulesMore >>
Officials at the San Joaquin Valley air district say they can't meet some federal standards, so they're seizing upon Donald Trump's election to wage a campaign against enforcement of ever-tightening rulesMore >>
California fire officials say 29 structures have been destroyed by a blaze burning in the rugged mountains outside of Yosemite National ParkMore >>
California fire officials say 29 structures have been destroyed by a blaze burning in the rugged mountains outside of Yosemite National ParkMore >>
President Donald Trump says the Senate should send him a health care bill to sign before leaving town for Congress' August recessMore >>
President Donald Trump says the Senate should send him a health care bill to sign before leaving town for Congress' August recessMore >>
Authorities believe a 10-year-old boy from a drug-ridden Miami neighborhood died of a fentanyl overdose last month, becoming one of Florida's littlest victims of the opioid crisisMore >>
Authorities believe a 10-year-old boy from a drug-ridden Miami neighborhood died of a fentanyl overdose last month, becoming one of Florida's littlest victims of the opioid crisisMore >>
President Donald Trump blasted congressional Democrats and "a few Republicans" Tuesday over the failure of the GOP health care lawMore >>
President Donald Trump blasted congressional Democrats and "a few Republicans" Tuesday over the failure of the GOP health care lawMore >>
President Donald Trump blasted congressional Democrats and "a few Republicans" Tuesday over the failure of the GOP health care lawMore >>
President Donald Trump blasted congressional Democrats and "a few Republicans" Tuesday over the failure of the GOP health care lawMore >>