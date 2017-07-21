Ethics commission unanimously dismisses complaint over Bevin's new home

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - A state ethics commission on Friday unanimously dismissed a pair of complaints filed against Republican Gov. Matt Bevin over his purchase of a home from a friend and campaign donor.

The five-member Executive Branch Ethics Commission said Bevin didn't do anything wrong when he bought the 150-year-old Anchorage mansion from Neil Ramsey, a friend whom Bevin had appointed to the Kentucky Retirement Systems Board of Trustees.

Ramsey had bought the home and surrounding land in 2004 for $3 million. He sold the home and about half of the land to Bevin in March for $1.6 million. And just Wednesday, representatives for the governor took their case to the Jefferson County Property Assessment Board of Appeals, claiming that the home is overvalued.

The commission did, however, tell Bevin he should let Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton decide whether to reappoint Ramsey to the board when Ramsey's term expires to avoid a conflict of interest.

The commission includes three people appointed by Bevin and two people appointed by former Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear. A spokesman for Bevin declined to comment, saying he would "let the dismissals speak for themselves."

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Bevin reps argue Anchorage home is overvalued

+ WAVE 3 News finds answers, more questions, about Bevin's Anchorage home

+ WAVE 3 News finds new business connection between Bevin, political ally

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.