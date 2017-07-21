GRAPHIC: Video shows police officer shooting family's dogs

A Minneapolis police officer's body camera, as well as surveillance cameras, captured him shooting a family's dogs. He was responded to an alarm set off by accident. (Source: Minneapolis police/WCCO/CNN)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WCCO/CNN) - A woman said a police officer shot her two dogs then lied about what happened.

She said she has surveillance video to back up her claim. The video has gone viral.

Homeowner Jennifer LeMay said her security cameras captured what the officer did to the family pets.

"The shot was fired; Cirroc wasn't even charging him," LeMay said. "Rocco came running out of my side door, and they hit Rocco three to four times."

Police have offered to help pay some of the vet bills. The dogs are expected to recover.

The shooting took place July 8, after the home alarm system was accidentally tripped by LeMay's daughter. She said she called to cancel the alert.

Police said they arrived and noticed the back door opened, so they entered the property to investigate. The officer claims the dogs charged him.

In a statement released Thursday, Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau said she asked for an internal affairs use of force review.

"It's another example of many, where you have one story on video and you have a police report saying something else," said attorney Michael Padden.

Padden said Sadie, the 13-year-old dog of his client Kirtrina Jones, was also shot by Minneapolis police.

"They say (it was) because she was coming to them trying to charge, but she wasn't coming to them," Jones said. "She was standing right there."

Jones said police were called to her home last month because she and her boyfriend were arguing.

She said Sadie was sitting outside the door and was shot three times by the officer. Police would not comment on Jones' case but did say to prevent similar outcomes in the future, the department will be implementing updated mandatory training.

