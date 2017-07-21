GRAPHIC: Video shows police officer shooting family's dogs

Homeowner Jennifer LeMay said her security cameras captured what the Minneapolis police officer did to the family pets.More >>
The officer hasn't provided his explanation for what happened Saturday when he fired a shot from the passenger seat of a squad car, past his partner in the driver's seat and killed Justine Damond, 40, who was standing outside the vehicle.
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.
