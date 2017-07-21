Guns N' Roses announces Louisville tour stop

Axl Rose is seen here performing in 2011. (Source: Carlos Varela/flickr)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We may or may not have cold November rain, but Guns N' Roses will perform at the KFC Yum! Center in November, the band announced Friday.

The legendary rockers added 11 new dates to their current "Not In This Lifetime" tour. In addition to the Louisville stop on Nov. 3, the closest added date is a Nov. 13 show in Nashville.

Some music outlets are reporting that the tour is the top-grossing tour of the year so far, impressive considering U2 has been on the road for two months.

Tickets for the Louisville concert go on sale on July 28 at https://www.livenation.com/ or at the KFC Yum! Center.

