Federal order moves protesters clear of abortion clinic entrance

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A federal judge has signed an order creating a buffer zone outside a downtown Louisville women's clinic.

EMW Women's Surgical Center, located at 136 W. Market St., is the only facility in Kentucky that performs abortions. The request for the order was made by federal prosecutors before this weekend's scheduled start of a week long vigil by a national anti-abortion group.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Louisville abortion clinic last in Kentucky

+ Last abortion clinic in KY can stay open - for now

+ Anti-abortion protest moves to jail after arrests at clinic

+ National anti-abortion group aims to shut down Kentucky's last clinic

U.S. District Judge David Hale set the buffer zone at 15 feet from the front of the building to the patient drop-off zone and 7.5 feet from either side of the columns supporting the overhang at the EMW main entrance, a total of 15 feet. The area of the buffer zone will be set by white lines painted on the sidewalk and street.

The buffer zone will be in place starting two hours before the opening of EMW until two hours after the clinic closes. Because the temporary restraining order was issued by a federal court, it could be enforced by U.S. Marshals.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Complaint over Bevin's new home dismissed

+ Moped driver killed in collision with SUV

+ Large number of police retirements expected

A hearing has been scheduled by Hale for July 25 on a request by the government that would keep any protesters from interfering with access to EMW.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.