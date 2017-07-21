Judge awards $224K to plaintiffs in case against Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis

(WAVE) - A U.S. District Court judge awarded $222,695 in attorneys’ fees and $2,008 in costs to the plaintiffs in the case against the Rowan County clerk who denied them marriage licenses.

Clerk Kim Davis made national headlines when she denied marriage licenses to same-sex couples in 2014.

William Sharp, Legal Director for the ACLU of Kentucky, shared his reaction:

"We are pleased with today’s ruling, and we hope this serves as a reminder to Kentucky officials that willful violations of individuals’ civil liberties, such as what occurred here, will not only be challenged but will also prove costly," he said. "It is unfortunate that Kentucky taxpayers will likely bear the financial burden of the unlawful actions and litigation strategies of an elected official, but those same voters are free to take that information into account at the ballot box."

The ACLU of Kentucky issued two tweets in response to Friday's news:

BREAKING: Judge GRANTS our request for $222,695.00 in attorneys' fees & $2,008.08 in costs in #KimDavis marriage refusals case (more soon) — ACLU of Kentucky (@ACLUofKY) July 21, 2017

Many Q's on our attorneys' fees win in #KimDavis case over WHO has to pay. A: The Commonwealth (read ruling https://t.co/o1DQL3nvZ8) pic.twitter.com/aGzsdY7I5w — ACLU of Kentucky (@ACLUofKY) July 21, 2017

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.