KentuckyOne offers free Hepatitis C screenings

The Kentucky Department of Health estimates that more than 38,000 Kentuckians are currently infected. (Source: KentuckyOne Health)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - KentuckyOne Health is working to alleviate Hepatitis C by offering free screenings.

About three point 5 million Americans currently live with hepatitis C; making it the most common chronic blood-borne infection in the United States according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Kentucky Department of Health estimates that more than 38,000 Kentuckians are currently infected.

In recognition of World Hepatitis Day, on July 28, KentuckyOne Health will partner with Kentucky Department of Public Health, Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness and the University of Louisville to offer free Hepatitis C screenings throughout Louisville.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Judge awards $224K to plaintiffs in case against Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis

+ Federal order moves protesters clear of abortion clinic entrance

+ Guns N' Roses announces Louisville tour stop

Those who have ever injected drugs, received blood from an infected donor, been on a long-time kidney dialysis, have HIV, had a blood transfusion or organ transplant before July 1992, were born to a mother with Hepatitis C, or were born between 1945 and 1965 are advised to get tested.

Testing locations are as followed:

Bates Memorial Baptist Church - 10 am to 6 pm

620 Lampton St Louisville, KY 40203



620 Lampton St Louisville, KY 40203 Birch House (located at Clear Creek Park) - 10 am to 6 pm

717 Burks Branch Rd Shelbyville, KY 40065



717 Burks Branch Rd Shelbyville, KY 40065 Kroger - 10 am to 6 pm

234 Eastbrooke Pkwy Mt. Washington, KY 40047



234 Eastbrooke Pkwy Mt. Washington, KY 40047 Kroger - 10 am to 6 pm

185 Adam Shepherd Pkwy Shepherdsville, KY 40165



185 Adam Shepherd Pkwy Shepherdsville, KY 40165 Lake Dreamland Fire Department - 10 am to 2 pm

4603 Cane Run Rd Louisville, KY 40216



4603 Cane Run Rd Louisville, KY 40216 Mall St. Matthews - 12 pm to 7 pm

5000 Shelbyville Rd Louisville, KY 40207



5000 Shelbyville Rd Louisville, KY 40207 Neighborhood Place - 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

3410 Lees Ln Louisville, KY 40216



3410 Lees Ln Louisville, KY 40216 Saint Stephen Church - 10 am to 6 pm

1018 S. 15th St Louisville, KY 40210



1018 S. 15th St Louisville, KY 40210 Southeast Christian Church - 10 am to 6 pm

920 Blankenbaker Pkwy Louisville, KY 40243



920 Blankenbaker Pkwy Louisville, KY 40243 South Louisville Community Center - 10 am to 6 pm

2911 Taylor Blvd Louisville, KY 40208



2911 Taylor Blvd Louisville, KY 40208 Sun Valley Community Center - 10 am to 1 pm

6505 Bethany Ln Valley Station, KY 40272



6505 Bethany Ln Valley Station, KY 40272 Walgreens - 10 am to 6 pm

152 N Buckman St Shepherdsville, KY 40165



152 N Buckman St Shepherdsville, KY 40165 Walgreens - 10 am to 6 pm

4310 Outer Loop Okolona, KY 40219



4310 Outer Loop Okolona, KY 40219 Walgreens - 10 am to 6 pm

2360 Stony Brook Dr Louisville, KY 40220

For more information on World Hepatitis Day, testing locations, and the disease, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.