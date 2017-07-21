KentuckyOne offers free Hepatitis C screenings - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

KentuckyOne offers free Hepatitis C screenings

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
The Kentucky Department of Health estimates that more than 38,000 Kentuckians are currently infected. (Source: KentuckyOne Health) The Kentucky Department of Health estimates that more than 38,000 Kentuckians are currently infected. (Source: KentuckyOne Health)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -  KentuckyOne Health is working to alleviate Hepatitis C by offering free screenings. 

About three point 5 million Americans currently live with hepatitis C; making it the most common chronic blood-borne infection in the United States according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Kentucky Department of Health estimates that more than 38,000 Kentuckians are currently infected.

In recognition of World Hepatitis Day, on July 28, KentuckyOne Health will partner with Kentucky Department of Public Health, Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness and the University of Louisville to offer free Hepatitis C screenings throughout Louisville. 

Those who have ever injected drugs, received blood from an infected donor, been on a long-time kidney dialysis, have HIV, had a blood transfusion or organ transplant before July 1992, were born to a mother with Hepatitis C, or were born between 1945 and 1965 are advised to get tested. 

Testing locations are as followed:

  • Bates Memorial Baptist Church - 10 am to 6 pm
    620 Lampton St Louisville, KY 40203
     
  • Birch House (located at Clear Creek Park) - 10 am to 6 pm
    717 Burks Branch Rd Shelbyville, KY 40065
     
  • Kroger - 10 am to 6 pm
    234 Eastbrooke Pkwy Mt. Washington, KY 40047
     
  • Kroger - 10 am to 6 pm
    185 Adam Shepherd Pkwy Shepherdsville, KY 40165
     
  • Lake Dreamland Fire Department - 10 am to 2 pm
    4603 Cane Run Rd Louisville, KY 40216
     
  • Mall St. Matthews - 12 pm to 7 pm
    5000 Shelbyville Rd Louisville, KY 40207
     
  • Neighborhood Place - 8:30 am to 4:30 pm
    3410 Lees Ln Louisville, KY 40216
     
  • Saint Stephen Church - 10 am to 6 pm
    1018 S. 15th St Louisville, KY 40210
     
  • Southeast Christian Church - 10 am to 6 pm
    920 Blankenbaker Pkwy Louisville, KY 40243
     
  • South Louisville Community Center - 10 am to 6 pm
    2911 Taylor Blvd Louisville, KY 40208
     
  • Sun Valley Community Center - 10 am to 1 pm
    6505 Bethany Ln Valley Station, KY 40272
     
  • Walgreens - 10 am to 6 pm
    152 N Buckman St Shepherdsville, KY 40165
     
  • Walgreens - 10 am to 6 pm
    4310 Outer Loop Okolona, KY 40219
     
  • Walgreens - 10 am to 6 pm
    2360 Stony Brook Dr Louisville, KY 40220

For more information on World Hepatitis Day, testing locations, and the disease, click here

