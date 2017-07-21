Cincinnati Bengals' 'Pacman' Jones suspended 1 game

CINCINNATI (AP) - Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones has been suspended for the regular-season opening game after his role in an altercation at a downtown Cincinnati hotel earlier this year.

Jones pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge from the January incident, the latest in a history of off-the-field legal issues for the NFL veteran. The NFL says the suspension was for a violation of its personal conduct policy.

Police said Jones kicked and used head-butting as he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a hotel employee.

Jones can appeal the suspension within three days. Otherwise, he will be eligible to return to the active roster on Sept. 11 following the Bengals' opener against the Baltimore Ravens. Jones may participate in all preseason practices and games.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.